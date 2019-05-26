LUCAS, Starlen E. (Age 57) Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Starlen is survived by his wife Carol; children, Titus (Nicci), Tasha (Minh), Lela (Mical), Gina (Darin), E'lhen Eugene, Shelby Nicole, Sammie (Marcus), Joey (Tyree), Michael (Alena) and Thomas Earl; 23 grandchildren, 12boys and 11 girls; siblings, Rose, Shirley, Barry, and Angie; stepdad, Sly Davis; numerous nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Lilly and Luther Byrd, his mother Marilyn Davis and grandmother Pat Weber. Starlen was born on April 22, 1962, and was a lifelong resident of Spokane, WA, and was blessed with a large and loving family. He loved his family immensely. He was a PROUD and devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed simply being together. He was an avid fisherman and made the most amazing fried chicken. His personality was as HUGE as his heart, and his fishing pole collection. He truly cared for everyone and it showed by all who knew him. He was a 30+ year Kaiser Aluminum employee and will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Hennessey Funeral Home: 2203 N. Division. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12pm at New Hope Baptist Church: 9021 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, with reception to immediately follow. The gravesite service will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 4:30pm. To leave an online condolence to Starlen's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary