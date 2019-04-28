Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Starley L. MASON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Starley L. February 15, 1949 - April 23, 2019 Our loving husband, father, and brother passed away April 23, 2019 after a short battle with stage four bile duct cancer. Starley served honor- ably in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969; serving a portion of his time in Vietnam. His passions were spending time with his family, vacationing on the McKenzie River, and helping others gain strength, independence, and confidence through his teaching of Tae-Kwon-Do. He was the founder of the Spokane Institute of Tae-Kwon-Do and for over 35 years ran a class for the NEYC Tae-Kwon-Do Club. The only fee was a donation of two cans of food or non-perishable items to be later given at Christmas to a family in need. He was preceded in death by his Papa and Grammie and his sisters, Pam, Starlett, and Linda. Starley is survived by his wife, Crystal and three beautiful daughters and their wonderful husbands: Katie and Mike Smith, Beckie and Joe Rouse, and Rachael and Vince De Los Santos. He is also survived by his sister Jean Renaud, his brothers Lloyd Mason, Jim Hainline, Bob Hainline, and stepdad, Bob Hainline. He also leaves behind a wonderful extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews, great friends, Dave and Lloydeen Jensen, a large Tae-Kwon-Do family and last, but definitely not least, his lil buddy, Mojo. Starley leaves a legacy of strength and perseverance against the odds. He was our rock, our protector, and our endless source of unconditional love. Interment is in the Whispering Pines section of Riverside Memorial Park. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the or to the Wishing Star Foundation. With our love, Honey, go play in those mud puddles, in the heavens, with Starlett.

