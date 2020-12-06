1/2
Steffie "Stella" COLLINS
1928 - 2020
COLLINS, Steffie "Stella" (Age 92) Steffie "Stella" Collins died peacefully on November 28th, 2020 due to complications from conges-tive heart failure. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family who were honored and privileged to care for her. Stella lived her life putting others before herself, a trait that many others recognized. She loved the Lord and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to the very end. Stella was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on April 12th, 1928 to Stephen and Mary Yablonsky. She worked as a clerk at the Prudential Insurance Company in Winnipeg for five years before marrying Joseph Collins on June 9th, 1950. Together they moved to Spokane, WA in November of 1951 where she transferred to a Prudential office there. She worked 10 more years until she had the first of her two daughters and became a stay-at-home mom. Stella and Joseph continued to make Spokane their home for the rest of their lives and in June of 2020 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary! Stella is survived by her husband, and daughters Diane Turner (David) of San Diego, CA and Elaine Camyn (John) of Spokane. She also leaves behind her brother, Edward of Winnipeg, and her two grandchildren, Joel Turner of Los Angeles and Emily Smith (Paul) of Santee, CA. Stella was preceded in death by her sister Nell Hicks and brother-in-law Jess Hicks of Spokane. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service was held on December 3rd, 2020 at the Pines Cemetery in the Spokane Valley. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
December 6, 2020
What a loving tribute to such a beautiful godly lady! Stella lit up a room with her sweet, yet gentle spirit. May you find comfort as you grieve, knowing she lives on in you!
Lori Robinson
Friend
December 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Suzy Winston
Friend
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
Such a lovely lady & beautiful tribute. I am sure Stella is with our Lord Jesus & enjoying her new eternal life. Well done, Stella, a good & faithful servant of the Lord!
Doris
Friend
