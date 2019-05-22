Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella E. TUPLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUPLING, Stella E. (Age 96) Stella E. Tupling, born May 7, 1922, passed away at home on March 25, 2019. Stel graduated from Chewelah High School, and continued her education at Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington. Upon her graduation Stel went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company. She worked there for 38 years before retiring. Stel enjoyed traveling with Hawaii being her favorite destination. An avid sports fan, Stell followed the Gonzaga basketball team, the Mariners and the Seahawks. An enthusiastic volunteer, Stel could be found handing out race packets for Bloomsday, manning a phone for the local PBS station pledge drives, and was an active member of the Pioneer Club. Gardening was another of Stel's passions and she spent many enjoyable hours working in her garden. Stel was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Tupling, her sisters, Elizabeth Rainer and Ethel Johnson, and her brother, Bill Tupling. She is survived by her sisters, June Wallace and Carol Kjack, numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial held at the Rosalia Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

TUPLING, Stella E. (Age 96) Stella E. Tupling, born May 7, 1922, passed away at home on March 25, 2019. Stel graduated from Chewelah High School, and continued her education at Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington. Upon her graduation Stel went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company. She worked there for 38 years before retiring. Stel enjoyed traveling with Hawaii being her favorite destination. An avid sports fan, Stell followed the Gonzaga basketball team, the Mariners and the Seahawks. An enthusiastic volunteer, Stel could be found handing out race packets for Bloomsday, manning a phone for the local PBS station pledge drives, and was an active member of the Pioneer Club. Gardening was another of Stel's passions and she spent many enjoyable hours working in her garden. Stel was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Tupling, her sisters, Elizabeth Rainer and Ethel Johnson, and her brother, Bill Tupling. She is survived by her sisters, June Wallace and Carol Kjack, numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial held at the Rosalia Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close