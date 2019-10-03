Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Magdeline LUTES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUTES, Stella Magdeline November 4, 1918 September 24, 2019 Stella entered peacefully into rest on September 24, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 100. She was born on November 4, 1918 in Chester, Montana. She was the youngest of five children born to polish immigrants, Karol and Magdaline Stolarczyk. Shortly after, the family moved to Libby, Montana where she fondly lived for the next 20 years. Stella graduated from Libby High School with the honor of being chosen outstanding all-around student. She worked for the County Superintendent of schools as her assistant and then for the local JC Penny company until she earned enough money to come to Spokane to attend Kinman Business College. While working for the county office, Stella met and fell in love with Harold Charles Lutes, whom she eloped with and married on October 8, 1938 in Plummer, Idaho. A son, Rodney Lynn was born in 1940. In 1941, the family moved to Spokane and a concrete block business was started which later became Layrite Concrete Block and Building Materials, located on east Trent avenue. A daughter, Diane Paige was born in 1946. A new home was built near Comstock Park in 1947. Stella joined Manito Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and joined the Women's Association. Later she became an Elder, then a Deacon at the church and eventually headed the Social Service and Missions Committee and started the food and clothing bank. She also served on the Flower Committee and Fellowship Committee. The concrete business grew to be a successful venture and all went well until 1959 when Harold suffered a heart attack and an untimely death in September 1959. Within two years, she sold the block business. Stella felt that she was so richly blessed for so many years, that she would devote much of her time in helping others and became involved in many charitable organizations. She served on the board of Liberty Park Low Income Housing Development for five years, served as a volunteer "Grey Lady" for the Red Cross, started a library service and visitation program for nursing homes in the Spokane area and worked as a volunteer at the Veteran's Hospital for five years. She was a member of the former Lady Lions and the Manito Country Club. In 1987, Stella started volunteering at Spokane Discovery Shop, sponsored by the where all earnings go to help cancer patients. Stella was also very proud to be an active member of Southside Christian Church. Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold; brothers Joseph, Henry, and William; her sister Helen; and her son Rodney. Stella is survived by her daughter, Diane; her daughter-in-law Patricia; grandchildren Amanda (Tim), Michelle (Kory), Jennifer (James), Shelley, Michael, and Christopher (Stacey). Stella has twelve great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for the loving care she received. Graveside remembrances will be held at a later date at Fairmount Memorial Park where she will be interred with her husband.

