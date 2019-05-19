Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephan JONES. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Stephan Stephan Jones passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2019 after struggling with the debilitating effects of ALS. He was born March 6, 1947 to Ray and Esther Jones and was a lifelong resident of Spokane. Steve attended North Central High School and after marrying his high school sweetheart, Patricia, he proudly served in Vietnam for the United States Army. Upon his return, Steve began his 40 year career with the US Postal Service, retiring in 2006. He was very active in the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 442, throughout is postal career. He served in numerous leadership positions for the NALC, ranging from Chief Shop Steward to Branch President. From 1981-92 he was also a NALC Regional Administrative Assistant. Steve's even keel demeanor and high respect of his co-workers made him a natural and very successful in these positions. He always had fun working for the postal service and cherished the friends he made along the way. Even during his busy career, Steve's top priority was being a devoted husband and father. His wife of 52 years, Pat, has always been by his side, especially the last two years providing exceptional care to allow him to stay at home as the effects of his ALS continued to progress. To his children, Don and Cyndi, Steve was the best Dad in the world in their eyes. No matter what the event or what support was required, Steve was always there for his children. And their friends noticed as well Steve has always been a favorite due to his kind personality and infectious laughter. After his retirement in 2006, Steve was able to jump in full time to the job he really loved and came so easily to him the role of Grandpa. He loved spending time with the grandkids and they loved him right back. His willingness to play along with any game and attending any special event that he could made him very popular. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Pat, their children, Don (Teresa) and Cyndi, and four grandchildren (Logan, Marisa, Jillian and Hailey). He was the second oldest of 10 kids and is survived by siblings Rae Ellen, Sharon, Jocelyn, twins Deborah and Marcia and twins Paul and Chris, Janet and preceded in death by youngest sister Barbara. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. The family would like to extend a special thank you to family, friends, neighbors and health care professionals for all the help and support during the last two years. Special thanks to Horizon Hospice and home care professionals Sue, Maryann, Rachel, and Deena for their exceptional support and dedication making sure Steve was comfortable, caring for him with dignity and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, 19226 66th Ave. S, Suite L-105, Kent, WA, 98032-2110 ( www.alsa-ec.org ). A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 25th at Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 19 to May 22, 2019

