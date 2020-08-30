1/2
BOYLE, Stephanie After a life lived in service to others Stephanie Boyle went to be with the Heavenly Father on August 9, 2020. During her life, Steph was a tireless advocate for individuals with dis-abilities. For over 20 years she has been an important part of Arc of Spokane where she will be missed. Steph's passion of helping others entered her personal life when she became a foster parent. She would eventually adopt two sons: Matt and Josh. The boys meant the world to her. When she lost Matt due to progression of his disability this past April, her strength to carry on was inspiring. Steph is survived by her son Josh; parents MaryLue Forkner and Victor Boyle; grandfather Jim Forkner; siblings Chris (Stacy) Boyle and Lura (David) Olsen. Also, much loved niece and nephew Kailene and Eason Boyle. All Steph's family and many friends will miss her greatly. You have finished the race Sister. We will always love you. Private graveside service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Arc of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
