1/2
Stephanie Dee Schrimshire
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHRIMSHIRE, Stephanie Dee Stephanie Dee Schrimshire died tragically on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020. She was struck by an automobile while jogging to Lincoln Park on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of Southeast Boulevard. Stephanie was born on March 2, 1937 in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Laura Stockton. Her preschool years were lived on the Craig Antler Ranch near Thompson Falls, Montana. In 1943 her family moved to Spokane where Stephanie attended Hutton Elementary then Lewis and Clark High School graduating in 1954. Stephanie completed her undergraduate studies at Whitman College then transferred to Brigham Young University where she earned her Bachelors and dual Masters degrees. She met her husband Thaniel Schrimshire in college and was was married in 1960. She is survived by five siblings Mary Alice, Suzanne, Robert, Kate and Laurence (Beth); her two sons Tad (Mary) and Ben Schrimshire of Spokane; and two grandsons Thaniel and Theo. Stephanie loved her family, friends, students and community. She taught French and Spanish language in Spokane public schools for more than 50 years and tutored adult students outside of the classroom. She was an avid traveler, runner, bicyclist, hiker, beach lover, ice skater, sledder and baker. All of her life she demonstrated a love for reading, educating herself and others and collecting books. Her bravery, passion for life, adventure and learning were an inspiration and legacy to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues and former students. No formal memorial service is scheduled at this time. You can donate to establish the Stepahanie Schrimshire Scholarship through the North Central High School Alumni Association Education Fund at northcentralalumni.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Always joyful ! My favorite teacher ❤ Thank you Mrs. Schrimshire for inspiring me daily.
Annette
Student
July 25, 2020
I met Stephanie over 40 years ago in Spokane's running community, such a kind lady, always a lovely smile and kind word for everyone. She will be greatly missed. you have crossed your finish line Stephanie, rest well.
Janelle Justice
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved