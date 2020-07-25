SCHRIMSHIRE, Stephanie Dee Stephanie Dee Schrimshire died tragically on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020. She was struck by an automobile while jogging to Lincoln Park on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of Southeast Boulevard. Stephanie was born on March 2, 1937 in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Laura Stockton. Her preschool years were lived on the Craig Antler Ranch near Thompson Falls, Montana. In 1943 her family moved to Spokane where Stephanie attended Hutton Elementary then Lewis and Clark High School graduating in 1954. Stephanie completed her undergraduate studies at Whitman College then transferred to Brigham Young University where she earned her Bachelors and dual Masters degrees. She met her husband Thaniel Schrimshire in college and was was married in 1960. She is survived by five siblings Mary Alice, Suzanne, Robert, Kate and Laurence (Beth); her two sons Tad (Mary) and Ben Schrimshire of Spokane; and two grandsons Thaniel and Theo. Stephanie loved her family, friends, students and community. She taught French and Spanish language in Spokane public schools for more than 50 years and tutored adult students outside of the classroom. She was an avid traveler, runner, bicyclist, hiker, beach lover, ice skater, sledder and baker. All of her life she demonstrated a love for reading, educating herself and others and collecting books. Her bravery, passion for life, adventure and learning were an inspiration and legacy to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues and former students. No formal memorial service is scheduled at this time. You can donate to establish the Stepahanie Schrimshire Scholarship through the North Central High School Alumni Association Education Fund at northcentralalumni.org
