Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie J. POTTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POTTER, Stephanie J. (Age 58) Stephanie J. Potter was beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She has gone to her Heavenly home on February 11. Steph was born to Jay and Janet in Wauseon, Ohio, in November of 1961. At an early age, she, her mom, dad, and sisters moved to Spokane. She considered this her home. Since birth, she had a very feisty, bubbly personality. Her dark, curly locks and bright smile lit up any room. She was always busy, enjoyed life to its fullest, and was a people person. Her working career was spent mainly as a caregiver. She loved taking care of people and hearing about their life experiences. She enjoyed driving to new adventures, especially Seahawks summer camp. Stephanie had a long, courageous battle with cancer, later a stroke, and passing from complications due to dementia. She is preceded in death by her dad and brother, Tony. She is survived by her mom, Janet; sisters, Julie (Robert), Gina, Tracie (Jim), and brother, Christopher; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering will take place this summer. The family would like to thank all at the Gardens for their excellent care and Hospice of Spokane for making the final transition peaceful.

POTTER, Stephanie J. (Age 58) Stephanie J. Potter was beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She has gone to her Heavenly home on February 11. Steph was born to Jay and Janet in Wauseon, Ohio, in November of 1961. At an early age, she, her mom, dad, and sisters moved to Spokane. She considered this her home. Since birth, she had a very feisty, bubbly personality. Her dark, curly locks and bright smile lit up any room. She was always busy, enjoyed life to its fullest, and was a people person. Her working career was spent mainly as a caregiver. She loved taking care of people and hearing about their life experiences. She enjoyed driving to new adventures, especially Seahawks summer camp. Stephanie had a long, courageous battle with cancer, later a stroke, and passing from complications due to dementia. She is preceded in death by her dad and brother, Tony. She is survived by her mom, Janet; sisters, Julie (Robert), Gina, Tracie (Jim), and brother, Christopher; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering will take place this summer. The family would like to thank all at the Gardens for their excellent care and Hospice of Spokane for making the final transition peaceful. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close