|
|
MOTT, Stephen Charles Stephen Charles Mott, 57, of Chattaroy, WA, entered into rest on February 25, 2020 after several months of health issues. Stephen was born in Spokane, WA on September 09. 1962. He was joined into our family by adoption to Willis "Bill" Mott and Geraldine Mott. He graduated Mead Senior High School in Spokane and never married. After high school Stephen proudly joined the US Marine Corps earning several citations and medals. Stephen was initially classified as a mortarman in the infantry. He was then selected to become a military policeman. Stephen was a rifle sharpshooter, pistol expert and was awarded the good conduct medal. He served in Yokosuka, Japan for several years. Stephen loved the Marine Corps until his passing. Semper Fi!!!! Stephen returned home and took over Mott Roofing from his dad. He learned roofing at an early age and it was his life until the hard work took its toll on his body forcing an early retirement. Stephen lived on his five acre land, developing the property, clearing, cultivating all by hand. He was a unique individual with strong opinions and loved the independence of living where he could be free to do what he wanted. Stephen loved the daily visits of wildlife and his friends. He always had projects and worked on his and friends vehicles. He was extremely loyal to family and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his father Bill Mott and brother-in-law, Larry Wandrey. Survivors include his mother, Geraldine Mott, sister Patty Cordill (Lenny), both of Spokane, Mary Kay Wandrey of Olympia, and Michael Mott (Trina) of San Tan Valley, AZ. He had two nephews, one niece, several greats and two great-greats. Stephen was dearly loved by his family. Interment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, at 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA. on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at BallAndDodd.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2020