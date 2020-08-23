COLVIN, Stephen Stephen Colvin, 79, passed away August 14, 2020 of Covid-19 in Spokane, WA. Steve was born in Oakland, CA, on June 13, 1941 to Fred and Theodora Colvin. He and his family moved to Portland OR where he grew up and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and later served in the U.S. Air Force. Steve started his apprenticeship and worked for Franklin Electric until he started his own company in Portland, OR, Automation Electric. Steve moved to Spokane during EXPO 74 and went to work for Maxwell Electric where he became a partner. He started Merit Electric in 1982 and retired in 1995, but never truly retired as he worked at helping people until his last days. He was a strong presence in the electrical trade since 1960 and was a member of Associated Builders and Contractors. Steve was a natural leader of men and a mentor to many. Selflessly he had helped numerous people achieve success. Steve and Peggy were the perfect couple devoted to each other. He loved to garden and shared his tomatoes with friends and neighbors. Steve spent hours fussing over his ribs and pork butt so they would be perfect. He was the ultimate host. He loved being with friends and family. Steve definitely knew how to have a good time. Steve is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Cory Colvin, daughter Marly Krause, stepdaughter Shannon (John) Abernathy, stepson Shawn (Cindy) Tully. He is also survived by grandchildren: Sydney Colvin, Stephen Colvin, Sommer Colvin, Kelby Krause, Natalie and Violet Abernathy and great-grandchildren: Tatum Covin-LaForte and Cole Brigman (Li'l Big Man). Steve was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Mike Colvin. Steve gave back to his community generously giving to Wishing Star, Second Harvest, The Guild School (Joya) and many others. With a toothpick in his mouth he could talk about anything. His smile and contagious laugh will always be in our memories. His caring acts of kindness showed the love of his family and he will be forever with us. There will be a celebration of life for Steve later. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joya (Spokane Guild School) would be gratefully appreciated.



