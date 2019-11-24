|
|
CHIVERS, Stephen E. (Age 76) Stephen E. Chivers, 76, of 4015 N. Elgin St., Spokane passed away on November 16, 2019, of lung cancer at Hospice of Spokane, North. He was born in Seattle, WA on November 8, 1943. Steve graduated from Ballard High School, Class of '61. He received a Crime and Intelligence Analysis Certificate from University of California, Riverside in 1986. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1961, transferred to U.S. Army Reserve, then U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. Retired from U.S. Air Force Reserve in March 1996. He was married to Elaine on November 20, 1976 in Seattle, WA. Together they raised 2 children and enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Steve had a career in Law Enforcement for 24 years. He worked for Mercer Island Police Department five years then moved to San Diego, CA. Retired as a San Diego Police Detective in April 1999. He served on a United Nations Mission in Bosnia in June 1999 for a year. In 2004-2005 he worked as a Department of Defense Contractor for Operation Iraq Freedom. During his off-time was spent playing play-station games which later became his favorite past time. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was an avid reader. He and Elaine enjoyed learning historical facts of the North West while traveling. Besides making other people laugh, he was very clever and use to "play on words". Everyone relished his sense of humor. Steve took pleasure in cooking for his family and trying new recipes. He was kind hearted, and a man of few words. Steve was an excellent listener and very patient. He will always be loved, treasured and deeply missed by family and friends. He was survived by Elaine, son Aaron, daughter Alicia, sister Nancy. Steve also leaves behind his nieces and nephew Diana, Kate, Ann and Brian. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26th at St. Francis of Assisi, in Spokane, WA. Burial will take place at Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. To leave an online condolence to Steve's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019