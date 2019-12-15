Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Frederick "Steve" BELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELL, Stephen Frederick "Steve" Stephen "Steve" Frederick Bell lived a full life that positively impacted many people and the world. He was a son, father, husband, and brother, as well as a lawyer, activist, missionary, and fierce individualist. In Coeur d'Alene he was known for playing music to the homeless, organizing overnight campouts to raise awareness on homelessness, wearing funny hats, and tirelessly running around town, training for his next marathon or race. Steve was born March 3, 1946 in Washington D.C., but was raised in Moscow, Idaho, by his parents, George and Maurine Bell. George was an author, lawyer, and professor of law at the University of Idaho and Maurine was a devoted mother, member of the LDS church, and community member. Steve graduated from Moscow High School in 1964 after which he earned a Bachelor's in Business from The University of Idaho in 1968, and later, in 1971, a Juris Doctor from The University of Montana's School of Law. Dedicating his career to helping others, Steve practiced law for more than four decades in North Idaho within the public sphere as a prosecutor and defense attorney, and then later, in private practice doing family, bankruptcy, probate, environmental and pro bono legal work. His greatest professional accomplishments are protecting Tubbs Hill and The 3rd Street Boat Launch from privatization as well as initiatives to design safer roads and promote anti-texting-while-driving laws. Beyond his profession, Steve had four wives throughout his life, all of whom he loved. Their names are Charlotte Bouley, Betty Stone, Nancy Lee, and Karen Morris, the last of whom he had his son, Shane Bell. Running marathons, skiing, traveling the world, doing missions trips to Tecate, Mexico, playing his guitar at church, volunteering at soup kitchens, reading, writing, and collecting antiques were all passions of Steve's. Steve was also a vocal and proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, a paid speaker for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and a contributor to the Coeur d'Alene Press. He loved filling his days with engaging people and his nights with good music, books, and his beloved dogs, River and Bella. Steve is survived by his two brothers, George and Dwight Bell, his niece and nephews, and his son, Shane Bell, married to his daughter-in-law, Rebekah Bell. Steve died on December 1st while in hospice care after struggling with cancer at the age of 73; his son, daughter-in-law, and close friends were at his side. All who care about him and love him are invited to his funeral, which will be on December 21st at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to NAMI by visiting

BELL, Stephen Frederick "Steve" Stephen "Steve" Frederick Bell lived a full life that positively impacted many people and the world. He was a son, father, husband, and brother, as well as a lawyer, activist, missionary, and fierce individualist. In Coeur d'Alene he was known for playing music to the homeless, organizing overnight campouts to raise awareness on homelessness, wearing funny hats, and tirelessly running around town, training for his next marathon or race. Steve was born March 3, 1946 in Washington D.C., but was raised in Moscow, Idaho, by his parents, George and Maurine Bell. George was an author, lawyer, and professor of law at the University of Idaho and Maurine was a devoted mother, member of the LDS church, and community member. Steve graduated from Moscow High School in 1964 after which he earned a Bachelor's in Business from The University of Idaho in 1968, and later, in 1971, a Juris Doctor from The University of Montana's School of Law. Dedicating his career to helping others, Steve practiced law for more than four decades in North Idaho within the public sphere as a prosecutor and defense attorney, and then later, in private practice doing family, bankruptcy, probate, environmental and pro bono legal work. His greatest professional accomplishments are protecting Tubbs Hill and The 3rd Street Boat Launch from privatization as well as initiatives to design safer roads and promote anti-texting-while-driving laws. Beyond his profession, Steve had four wives throughout his life, all of whom he loved. Their names are Charlotte Bouley, Betty Stone, Nancy Lee, and Karen Morris, the last of whom he had his son, Shane Bell. Running marathons, skiing, traveling the world, doing missions trips to Tecate, Mexico, playing his guitar at church, volunteering at soup kitchens, reading, writing, and collecting antiques were all passions of Steve's. Steve was also a vocal and proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, a paid speaker for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and a contributor to the Coeur d'Alene Press. He loved filling his days with engaging people and his nights with good music, books, and his beloved dogs, River and Bella. Steve is survived by his two brothers, George and Dwight Bell, his niece and nephews, and his son, Shane Bell, married to his daughter-in-law, Rebekah Bell. Steve died on December 1st while in hospice care after struggling with cancer at the age of 73; his son, daughter-in-law, and close friends were at his side. All who care about him and love him are invited to his funeral, which will be on December 21st at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to NAMI by visiting donate.nami.org/SteveBell Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close