Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen G. MASON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Stephen G. (Age 65) Stephen G. Mason, 65, joined his mother, father, and brother in Heaven on December 31, 2019, after a two-month battle with lung disease. Upon arrival at the Gates of Heaven, his father greeted him with the words "Honestly Steve!,"a nick-name he bestowed upon his younger son after a series of childhood earthly misadventures and minor disasters. Steve is survived by his two sisters, Angela Horner (Keith) and Vicky Wadley (Gary); numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving companion of 25 years, Paula Calkins. Steve was born in Norwich, England, and attended high school in Hong Kong. He came to Spokane to attend Gonzaga University in 1974 and started his paint contracting business from which he retired in 2016. Throughout his life, Steve was involved in music around Spokane, playing his guitar and jamming with his best friends. He also loved camping, fishing, playing video games and spending time at Eloika Lake. There will be no service.

MASON, Stephen G. (Age 65) Stephen G. Mason, 65, joined his mother, father, and brother in Heaven on December 31, 2019, after a two-month battle with lung disease. Upon arrival at the Gates of Heaven, his father greeted him with the words "Honestly Steve!,"a nick-name he bestowed upon his younger son after a series of childhood earthly misadventures and minor disasters. Steve is survived by his two sisters, Angela Horner (Keith) and Vicky Wadley (Gary); numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving companion of 25 years, Paula Calkins. Steve was born in Norwich, England, and attended high school in Hong Kong. He came to Spokane to attend Gonzaga University in 1974 and started his paint contracting business from which he retired in 2016. Throughout his life, Steve was involved in music around Spokane, playing his guitar and jamming with his best friends. He also loved camping, fishing, playing video games and spending time at Eloika Lake. There will be no service. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close