MUNDT, Stephen Gregory "Greg" (Age 70) Stephen Gregory "Greg" Mundt, 70, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2019. Greg was born to the late Gerald and Florence Orstrom Mundt, February 27, 1949, in Missoula, MT. He grew up there with his four younger brothers, Mark, Blaine, Jeffrey, and Scott Mundt. He graduated from Service School Command in San Diego, California, on June 9th, 1969 as an electrician. He served three years in the military, with a tour in Vietnam. He was known and loved by his neighbors as an all-around handyman, always ready and willing to help. He was also known to be an avid reader, having read his way through most of the mystery novels at the Spokane Public Library. Interment will be June 14, 2019 at 10:30am at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019