Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Hopkins ELLIS. View Sign Service Information Keith & Keith Funeral Home 902 West Yakima Ave Yakima , WA 98902 (509)-453-9155 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLIS, Stephen Hopkins Stephen Hopkins Ellis passed away on October 2nd, 2019 in Spokane, Washington surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 20th, 1939 to George Ellis and Sue (Duggan) Ellis. They moved to the Baltimore, Maryland/Washington D.C. area where he grew up. At the young age of 15 he left the East Coast and went to California to work at a phone company there. While in California, he decided to join the army at the age of 17. He completed basic training in Texas and was stationed and served overseas in Germany before returning to the US and was eventually stationed in Yakima, WA. Yakima is where he met his beloved wife, of 60 years, Virginia Roller during a Christmas Party at the Yakima Firing Range. They were married on November 7th, 1959 and soon after moved to Seattle, WA where they had 6 children. He worked hard to put himself through college at Seattle University and received a BA in Business, while working full time at Boeing Field in downtown Seattle in the Flight Test Division. They moved back to Yakima, WA in the early 1970s to raise their family, and he worked for a short time at Decoto Aircraft. After a few years at Decoto, he searched out and started working at Hanford Nuclear Reservation where he retired, after 20 years, as a manager of Tank Farms in 1994. Once retired, they moved from Tri-Cities to Spokane. They enjoyed their retirement years by traveling, playing golf, playing a good game of cards, spending time with his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved so much. Steve was known for his deep faith, and was a member of the Catholic Church along with many Catholic organizations he served in over the years. He supported many groups, but was especially fond of, and was a Grand Master of the Knights of Columbus in Tri-Cities. He and his wife also supported and worked with the Serra Club. We will miss his happy and positive outlook on life, his fun and outgoing personality and his love for all of us. He left a legacy in the many life's he touched and will be remembered as the family man he was. He is survived by his wife Virginia Ellis (Roller) of Spokane WA as well as his five surviving children, Jürgen and Julie Grieb (Ellis) of Yakima, WA, Brian and Laura Champoux (Ellis) of Helena, MT, Stephen and Janelle Ellis of Camas, WA, James and Annette Joyce (Ellis) of Spokane, WA, and John and Brenda Winkenwerder (Ellis) of Spokane, WA as well as his sister Loretta Ellis and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his son Paul Damian Ellis, both his parents and two sisters. His funeral was held at Keith and Keith funeral home in Yakima, WA on October 9th, 2019 and is buried at Calgary Cemetery.

ELLIS, Stephen Hopkins Stephen Hopkins Ellis passed away on October 2nd, 2019 in Spokane, Washington surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 20th, 1939 to George Ellis and Sue (Duggan) Ellis. They moved to the Baltimore, Maryland/Washington D.C. area where he grew up. At the young age of 15 he left the East Coast and went to California to work at a phone company there. While in California, he decided to join the army at the age of 17. He completed basic training in Texas and was stationed and served overseas in Germany before returning to the US and was eventually stationed in Yakima, WA. Yakima is where he met his beloved wife, of 60 years, Virginia Roller during a Christmas Party at the Yakima Firing Range. They were married on November 7th, 1959 and soon after moved to Seattle, WA where they had 6 children. He worked hard to put himself through college at Seattle University and received a BA in Business, while working full time at Boeing Field in downtown Seattle in the Flight Test Division. They moved back to Yakima, WA in the early 1970s to raise their family, and he worked for a short time at Decoto Aircraft. After a few years at Decoto, he searched out and started working at Hanford Nuclear Reservation where he retired, after 20 years, as a manager of Tank Farms in 1994. Once retired, they moved from Tri-Cities to Spokane. They enjoyed their retirement years by traveling, playing golf, playing a good game of cards, spending time with his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved so much. Steve was known for his deep faith, and was a member of the Catholic Church along with many Catholic organizations he served in over the years. He supported many groups, but was especially fond of, and was a Grand Master of the Knights of Columbus in Tri-Cities. He and his wife also supported and worked with the Serra Club. We will miss his happy and positive outlook on life, his fun and outgoing personality and his love for all of us. He left a legacy in the many life's he touched and will be remembered as the family man he was. He is survived by his wife Virginia Ellis (Roller) of Spokane WA as well as his five surviving children, Jürgen and Julie Grieb (Ellis) of Yakima, WA, Brian and Laura Champoux (Ellis) of Helena, MT, Stephen and Janelle Ellis of Camas, WA, James and Annette Joyce (Ellis) of Spokane, WA, and John and Brenda Winkenwerder (Ellis) of Spokane, WA as well as his sister Loretta Ellis and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his son Paul Damian Ellis, both his parents and two sisters. His funeral was held at Keith and Keith funeral home in Yakima, WA on October 9th, 2019 and is buried at Calgary Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close