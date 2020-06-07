DUTT, Stephen L. Stephen was a strong man with a big heart, who never met a stranger. He was a great storyteller and an incredible listener. He was equally matched in these areas, only by his adventurous nature and wit. He was born to Emil and Margorie Dutt, in Tucson, Arizona on October 7, 1943. He moved to Spokane, WA at a young age. Upon graduating from Lewis and Clark High School he took a job at Bunker Hill in Kellogg, ID where he met the first love of his life Nora Ann. Stephen and Nora moved back to Spokane where they raised their family and built their own home. Later in his life Stephen met his second love Amy. He was a very hard worker in his career in the industrial energy industry, doing both manual labor and as an engineer for several places of business across the country. Once he retired, he spent his days volunteering at meals on wheels. Of his many hobbies and loves, his favorites included his faith, fishing, bluegrass music, gardening, nature and if we are going to be honest A fat bowl and a neat four finger whiskey. One of the things anyone who knew him will miss, was his ever awkward, yet hilarious and somewhat inappropriate jokes. He will be dearly missed by his children, Angela, Richard (Angie), Jason (Casey), Terri, Amy; 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Alyssa, Audreana, Angelana, Amelia, Deveyn, Mackenzie, Nathan, Mason, Levi; his three great-grandchildren, Grace, Elijah and Faiton. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first love, Nora, and his second love, Amy, three siblings and grandson, Dustin. A memorial will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 1-4pm, at Red Room Lounge (521 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99201). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals On Wheels (1222 W. 2nd Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201).



