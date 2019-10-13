|
RAPIER, Stephen Paul 1949 - 2019 Steve passed away on October 5, 2019, after a long, brave battle. He was loved for almost 29 years by Loraine. Steve had two daughters, Julie (deceased) and Stephanie. He leaves two brothers, Calvin and Joe, and a sister, Faye. He had seven biological grandchildren, Ray (deceased), Maddison, Bryce, Dylan, Antonio, Isabella, Clover, and Colton. He was also loved by two step-children, Paul and Susanne, and two step-grandchildren, Jack and Daniel. Steve was a machinist at Kaiser Aluminum until he retired due to ill health. He loved hunting and his motorcycle and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd. at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, followed by a gathering at the Combat Vet Riders Clubhouse, 2405 C North Dick Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019