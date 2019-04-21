Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Ray WHITEHEAD. View Sign

WHITEHEAD, Stephen Ray Born August 13, 1948 Stephen Ray Whitehead lost his valiant battle with cancer on April 4, 2019. A Spokane native Steve is survived by his two sons, Ty Whitehead (Jen) children Makayla, Karlee, and Ezra and Cary Whitehead, children Josiah, Dawson, and Levi; his partner of seventeen years, Mary Jane "MJ" Clarke and their dog, Nellie, mother Eloise Whitehead, sister Kathie Doyle-Lipe (Terry), brother David Whitehead (Karen) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve is predeceased by his older sister, Trudi Whitehead and his father, Mel Whitehead. After graduating from Shadle High in 1966, Steve attended WSU and graduated with a BA in English from Whitworth College. Steve was most proud of the work he did in Media Consulting where he was known for his creativity and wit. While attending high school and college Steve was a member of many local bands including Northern Lights. This allowed him to show his love and skill of playing different guitars. He was an outdoorsman who loved his family and friends, to travel, play golf, attend his grandchildren's events, read and garden. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Please join us in a Celebration of Steve's Life on May 4th at 1pm at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. Spokane, WA 99205. In lieu of flowers a donation to "The 1st Tee" in Steve's name.

