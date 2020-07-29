LUBY, Stephen Smith "Steve" (Age 70) Of Spokane, WA passed away July 20th, 2020. He was born March 2nd, 1950 to Wallace and Athalie Luby, in Spokane Washington. Steve grew up in Spokane, attending Ferris High School class of 1968. He then attended school in San Francisco, graduating with a degree in Mortuary Science. He worked in the funeral business for 50+ years. He was extremely hard working and successful, all while helping numerous families make their most difficult decisions, with honesty and compassion. Steve met his wife, Mary (Snyder) while they were both working for Hennessey Smith Funeral home. They fell in love and got married on July 26th, 1974. They had their first child, Marc in 1976, and daughter, Robin in 1980. He was a loving, dedicated husband and father, who would do anything for his family. Steve's friendship was life-long. He was kind, loyal and had a great sense of humor. Anyone who crossed his path would have the pleasure of a joke or funny sarcastic comment. He loved to make people laugh. He was very giving, and on many occasions, went out of his way to help someone in need or whom was less fortunate. Other than his family, Steve's greatest Love in life was his cabin on Priest Lake Idaho. Steve spent all of his free time every single summer (and some winters) at his cabin on the lake-front of Luby Bay. He worked throughout the year and made sure that his children were able to spend their summers at the lake, just as he did, growing up. He is survived by his adoring wife, Mary, of 46 years; his children, Marc Luby (Stephanie); Robin Grant (Tanner); four grandchildren, Patrick and Payton Luby, Jameson and Kylie Grant; his sisters Pamela Luby, Shannon Luby (Ray), Kathy Dube (Ray) and many cousins and life-long friends that were more like family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
. A memorial service will be announced once the Covid Pandemic passes.