APODACA, Steve On the morning of April 8, 2019 Steve Apodaca, 66, of Yakima, WA passed away peacefully in his home. Born and raised in Yakima, Steve was the fourth of José "Chema" and Jessie Apodaca's six children. He was an East Valley High School graduate and attended Yakima Com-munity College. Steve served in the U.S. Army before starting a long career as a Brakeman and Conductor from 1975 to 2013 with Burlington Northern/BNSF Railroad. Steve married in 1979 and started his own family in Moxee, WA and relocated to Spokane Valley in 1980. Steve was a very dedicated family man who loved his children and grandchildren above all else. Sharing his free time under the sun with family and friends always brought a radiant joy to his heart. Living a healthy and active life was always important to him and he eagerly shared this enthusiasm with his children. With Steve's passing he joins his son "Alex" Esteban Alejandro Apodaca, his father, José María Apodaca, his mother, Jessie (Buena), and brother, James Apodaca. He is survived by brother, José; three sisters, Barbara, Loretta (Troy Dozier), and Lisa (Rey Trevino); the mother of his children, Idalia Méndez Shuman; his son, Matthew Ryan Méndez; his loving daughters, Vanessa María (Greg Hampar) and Amanda Icela Apodaca; and three grandchildren, Sierra María Apodaca, Nolan Alexander Hampar, and Río Andrew Hampar. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA.) An Inurnment Ceremony will be held at Pines Cemetery (1402 S. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA) on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:30pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at

