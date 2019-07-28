Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve BONTRAGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONTRAGER, Steve Steven James Bontrager passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born on May 13, 1951 in Colfax, WA. He moved to Spokane at age five. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1969, then from Eastern Washington University with an engineering degree in 1974. While attending EWU, he married Gaylene Baker. They were married for 24 years and had two sons; Chris and Scott. Gaylene passed away in January 1997. Steve married his wife Jan, in September, 1998. They blended their families, adding Jan's two boys, Scott and Charlie. Steve is survived by his wife Jan; sons Chris (Shannon) and Scott (Stephanie) and stepsons Scott (Mystery) and Charlie (Alyson); his mother Jeanette; brother Doug; sister Peggy; and nine grandchildren. He had a long career in the cabinet and countertop business, working for several companies as well as owning his own. He taught drivers education for 10 years prior to retirement. He and Jan enjoyed traveling extensively, as well as spending time at their cabin on Spirit Lake, and good times with the family. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Memorial services will be held on August 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. Please share your memories of Steve in his guestbook at

