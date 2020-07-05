GONZALEZ, Steve "Chili" (Age 55) July 4, 1964 -June 26, 2020 Steve "Chili" Gonzalez (55) passed peacefully at his home on June 26, 2020, in Spokane, WA. He was born July 4, 1964 in Moses Lake, WA, to Rojelio and Mary Gonzalez, where he resided until 2000. Steve was a graduate of Moses Lake High School in 1982. He moved to Spokane, WA in 2000, where he met his wife, Mona and married March 8, 2003. He was preceded in death by his father Rojelio Gonzalez, his mother, Mary Gonzalez, brothers, James Gonzalez and Marc Gonzalez, his niece, Monica Gonzalez, and both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, of 17 years, his brother Rojelio Gonzalez (Marina) Texas, their three children; his brother Leroy Gonzalez, his three children; his sister, Melinda Garza (Eddie), their five children; brother Marc's four children; brother James' four children, two stepchildren, Kristina Haldi (Steven) and William Arzon, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and an enormous amount of friends who loved Steve. He had an unwavering love for his family. He loved spending time with family, especially his God children. Steve was the most kindhearted, gentle soul who gave of himself with unconditional love. He loved his dogs, Diego and Tedi, collecting his "Homies", Tejano dancing, listening to his music, and golfing with his brother and friends. Steve "Chili" will be greatly missed. Rosary at Our Lady of Fatima Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.. Services will be at Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Due to the Covid 19 virus, seating will be limited, please contact family prior to attending.



