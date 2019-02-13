Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Mark CHAMBERLAIN. View Sign

Chamberlain, Steven Mark (Age 58) Passed away unexpectedly on February 9th, 2019 at his home in Colbert, WA. A Memorial Gathering will be held at 3:30 pm Sunday, February 17th at Hop Mountain Taproom and Grill located at 14017 N. Newport Hwy., Suite G, in Mead, WA. Steve was born in Phoenix, AZ, to Galen and Sharon Chamberlain on July 1st 1960. He went to school at Deer Park High School. He married Jenny on March 5th, 2004 in Las Vegas, NV. Steve worked as a heavy equipment operator through the Operating Engineers Union for many years. He enjoyed skiing, old car restoration, coin collecting, driving fast cars and racing his flat bottom boat. His need for speed brought him to be one of the Nostalgic Circle Boat's fastest Hondo flat bottom speed boat drivers in the Northwest. Steve was kind, caring and helpful to everyone that crossed his path; a true good Samaritan. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved golden retriever, Hanna. Steve is survived by his spouse, Jenny Chamberlain and their dog, Libby; stepchildren, Sarah Knutson (Seth), and Katie Condon (Joe); brother, John Chamberlain; parents, Galen and Sharon Chamberlain; and grandchildren, Jalen, Lear and Corin. Memorial gift may be sent to Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, Spokane, WA Funeral Home Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

