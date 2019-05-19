Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve MORAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORAN, Steve It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Steve Moran on May 14th, 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. Steve was born on April 27, 1951 to Frank and Mary Moran (deceased) in Spokane WA. He grew up in Mead, WA and graduated from Mead HS. Steve started his own business "Steve Moran's Custom Rods," and soon became a Master Craftsman. He was a member of The Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club and received the Distinguished Service Award for his long and distinguished service to the sport of Fly Fishing. Steve provided art products and custom-built rods to fisherman from Spokane to Malaysia. He was also a teacher to many. His experience, especially on the upper St. Joe River where he was an endorsed guide for many people throughout the country over the years. He was always more than happy to guide with any of his many, many friends. He was an expert "shark" pool player, just ask his friend Brian! He also enjoyed bird hunting with his faithful English Setter, Ben. He will be greatly missed! Steve is survived by his loving wife Linda, and his sons Scott (Sara), and Shawn (Phedra), granddaughter Josie, brothers Frank (Kodie), Mike, Glen (deceased), nephew Aaron and especially his beloved and faithful companion, his dog Ben. A special thanks to our neighbor Hawk who helped us through the most difficult times and Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of Steve's life will be held/announced at a later date. As Steve would say, "catch you later." 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane, WA (509) 279-2653

