REKTOR, Steve Tibor May 5, 1939 - May 5, 2019 Steve Rektor died peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 with his loving wife, Carol at his side. He is survived by his wife Carol Rektor, daughter Monique Grant (Gordon), grandson Michael Grant, brother John Rektor (Margaret) of Boise, ID, sister Emily Konya of Budapest, Hungary, sister Marika Kolb of Sweden, and several extended family members. Steve is preceded in death by his son Michael Rektor, and his parents Joszef and Maria Rektor. Some knew him as Steve, others knew him as Tibor, and some simply called him "Coach". Born in Rudabanyacska, Hungary, he survived many hardships at a very young age, and was only 18 when he left his country for a better life. Steve learned to speak English and loved everything about becoming an American. He eventually settled in Spokane, WA where he met the love of his life, Carol. They had a daughter, Monique, and he became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Steve and Carol celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August of 2018. Many knew Steve as "Coach". If he wasn't playing soccer, he was coaching soccer, and often did both. When he wasn't coaching, he was often watching other teams play or giving other coaches advice. Soccer was truly his passion. Steve also loved to cook and eat gourmet food. His culinary skills were well known among family and friends. Many had a favorite dish they would request of him. He also had a love of gardening, bird hunting, and woodworking. He had a strong work ethic and always committed himself to succeed in his career. Steve's faith in the Lord was strong. After retiring, he went to the chapel at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center daily to say his rosary and prayers. It was a very special place for him to feel God's presence. Therefore, a funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center on Friday, May 31st at 11:00 A.M. 6910 S. Ben Burr Rd., Spokane, WA 99223 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice House of Spokane

