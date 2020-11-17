BLAKELY, Steven (Age 68) Steven Blakely, 68, entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020. Steven was born on July 23, 1952, and was a longtime resident of Cheney, WA, where he raised his family. Steven was in the US Air Force, attended Culinary School at Spokane Community College, and retired from Eastern State Hospital in 2006. Steven was a devoted Catholic, son, brother father, grandfather, and friend. Steven could always be heard telling stories of fishing, hunting, poker games, or riding his Harley. Steven was preceded in death by his oldest son Matthew, his mother and father, Joan and Burton Blakely, and younger brother Micheal. He is survived by his children, Jacque Carpenter, Erick Blakely, Mitchell Blakely, Stevie Cupp, Jennifer Sanderson, and Kallie Blakely, along with six grandchildren and his five siblings. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21st. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
