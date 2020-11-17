1/2
Steven BLAKELY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAKELY, Steven (Age 68) Steven Blakely, 68, entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020. Steven was born on July 23, 1952, and was a longtime resident of Cheney, WA, where he raised his family. Steven was in the US Air Force, attended Culinary School at Spokane Community College, and retired from Eastern State Hospital in 2006. Steven was a devoted Catholic, son, brother father, grandfather, and friend. Steven could always be heard telling stories of fishing, hunting, poker games, or riding his Harley. Steven was preceded in death by his oldest son Matthew, his mother and father, Joan and Burton Blakely, and younger brother Micheal. He is survived by his children, Jacque Carpenter, Erick Blakely, Mitchell Blakely, Stevie Cupp, Jennifer Sanderson, and Kallie Blakely, along with six grandchildren and his five siblings. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21st. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney, WA 99004
(509) 235-2992
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved