POWELL, Steven Browning (Age 66) Steve "Boog" Powell was born on April 20, 1954 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Beverly "Bus" and Dorothy Powell. He was raised in Northport, Washington, and later moved to Spokane where he graduated from Shadle Park High School. Boog was a kind man with a huge heart, was intensely loyal and gracious in his love. He was a devoted Seahawks and Mariners fan and a great lover of animals. Steve passed away peacefully in his home, on August 18, 2020, with his best friend, his dog Tucker, by his side. We will remember his excited grin, his gravelly voice and his love for his family most. Steve is survived by his two sisters, Suzanne Powell Hyland of Tucson, AZ and Nancy Powell Kovis of Stockton, CA; brother-in-law Tom Hyland; niece Amy Hyland Wallace; nephews Tim Hyland, Dusty Hyland, Erik Kovis and Scott Kovis, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends but is now resting in the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA in his memory.



