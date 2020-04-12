SCHALLOCK, Steve (Age 66) On April 5, 2020 Steve lost his 2 1/2 year battle with colon cancer. He has now joined his youngest son in heaven. He is survived by his wife Sherry, daughter Brenda Woo (Troy), son Clayton (Kristina), grand -daughters Kylie Woo, Alexis and Riley Schallock, mother Irene Schallock, uncle Marvin Harshaw, sister Kim Underberg, brother Scott Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Brett, father Ervin Schallock and birth mother Wilma (Petey) Peterson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020