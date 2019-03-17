Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Edward LAUGHARY. View Sign

LAUGHARY, Stephen Edward (Age 67) August 19, 1951 - February 27, 2019 Steve Laughary of Old Town, Idaho passed away on February 27 with his brother and sister in law, Charles and Mary Ellen Laughary by his side after a valiant fight for life. He was born August 19, 1951 in Spokane, Washington To Charles Oscar Laughary and Marjorie Lee (Heckert) Laughary. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two brothers Charles (Mary Ellen) Laughary and Harry (Barbara) Laughary. He also is survived by his sister Nancy Osborn. In addition he is survived by niece Kristy Wolf (Mark) and nephews Creighton (Laura), Clay, Corey (Tina) and Casey (Bonny) Laughary as well as Zachary Osborn (Lisa) and Joshua Osborn (Lisa), plus many grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Steve graduated from Shadle Park High School where he was a standout running back until he was injured during his senior year. Steve attended Eastern Washington University where he was one quarter short of graduating when he enlisted in the Army during the

LAUGHARY, Stephen Edward (Age 67) August 19, 1951 - February 27, 2019 Steve Laughary of Old Town, Idaho passed away on February 27 with his brother and sister in law, Charles and Mary Ellen Laughary by his side after a valiant fight for life. He was born August 19, 1951 in Spokane, Washington To Charles Oscar Laughary and Marjorie Lee (Heckert) Laughary. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two brothers Charles (Mary Ellen) Laughary and Harry (Barbara) Laughary. He also is survived by his sister Nancy Osborn. In addition he is survived by niece Kristy Wolf (Mark) and nephews Creighton (Laura), Clay, Corey (Tina) and Casey (Bonny) Laughary as well as Zachary Osborn (Lisa) and Joshua Osborn (Lisa), plus many grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Steve graduated from Shadle Park High School where he was a standout running back until he was injured during his senior year. Steve attended Eastern Washington University where he was one quarter short of graduating when he enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War . He served honorably and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; a Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star; a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. Upon returning from war, Steve worked in the Iron Workers Union for over 20 years as a concrete inspector, and for an engineering company. Steve enjoyed helping his brother Harry chop wood and share memories during their many trips to Priest Lake. When Nancy visited he was always available to meet at the casino, have a meal or just talk. No matter what was going on his life he always managed to laugh and enjoyed a good story. Steve also enjoyed reading, games, Suduko, sports and spending time with friends including the many he had in Old Town, Idaho. Steve was an intelligent, sensitive, humble and generous man who will be missed beyond measure by his many friends and family. He had a heart of gold and would be there is you needed anything. A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday August 19 at the clubhouse at 3231 West Boone at noon. The family would like to thank his many friends who visited him during his last days and especially John Luhr, Larry Liberty and Ray Kenyon who helped Steve and his family out with their generous efforts. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close