LADUKE, Steven Frank (Age 62) Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle passed away at his home in Spokane Valley from kidney cancer. Steve was born in Spokane August 24, 1957, the third of seven children, to Gloria and Frank LaDuke. After his parents divorced, and when his Mother remarried, the family moved to the South Hill where Steve made many lifelong friends. Steve was an adventurous, enterprising, and mischievous young man who resented authority and restrictions placed on him. At 16, he left Joel E. Ferris High School and found his way to Dutch Harbor, Alaska where he had family, to work on the docks unloading crab boats. Later in life, he very much enjoyed watching the T.V. show Deadliest Catch for his cousin's kid worked on the "Wizard". When he returned to Spokane, he spent time in the Job Corps where he learned to cook. In 1976, he married Pamela Southwell, had twins Kristin and Kristopher, and started his career in Optical Manufacturing. His career took them to Anchorage, Alaska where they lived for nine years. He worked for a time for the Alaska Native Medical Center and every two weeks in the winter he and an Optometrist would be flown out to the bush communities to fit the natives for eyeglasses. He and the doc had an arrangement where they would bust out all work on the first day and spend the second day fishing and trading with the villagers. After his divorce, he moved to Pebble Beach, California, then to Santa Cruz, then in 1988 he started at Katz and Klein Optical is Sacramento where he stayed until taking early retirement when the family run business was bought by a large corporation. Steve was a very hard worker and a tough boss, he expected a lot from his employees. They all knew he was not a morning person, and not to pester him before lunch time, but he was very well respected and his many friendships with co-workers endured to the end. It was there that he met and eventually married his wife Carolyn. Steve was an excellent storyteller and she fell in love listening to all the tales of his life's many adventures. They got married in the backyard and enjoyed the company of family and friends so much that they took seven of them on their honeymoon to Lake Tahoe. They spent 26 fun filled years together. Steve loved to cook, it was how he expressed love, and together they hosted many parties including Halloween costume bashes. They loved tent camping at the many lakes in the High Sierra Mountains. After getting their puppy Sam, they decided to get an RV. When not in the RV, the three of them were on their boat on the American River, Steve's love of fishing being replaced with the joy of watching a Labrador loving the water life. Steve's work required an annual convention trip and Carolyn often went along extending the trips to a week, sometimes even bringing the kids and grandkids. Their favorites being Orlando, FL, Nashville, TN and they especially loved San Antonio, TX. They also spent many vacations at their timeshare in Cabo San Lucas. After Steve received his diagnosis, they spent as much time with family and friends as possible, taking a 3,300 mile road trip in October 2018. Steve is survived by his wife Carolyn, children Kristin and Kristopher (Jennifer), grandchildren Kiana and Richard, Sisters Connie (Dana) and Julie, brother Arnie (Karen) and stepbrother Greg, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, stepfather Harold Purdy, sisters Suzie (Terry) and Reggie, brother Charlie, and stepsister Cindy. Steve was one of a kind, and will be missed very, very much by all that were lucky enough to be loved by him. The family would like thank Anna and Vicki, and all the angels of Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Steve. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane or the Spokane Humane Society. There will be a celebration of life Friday, December 27th at 4pm at Darcy's Restaurant, Spokane Valley.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019

