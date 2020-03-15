Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven J. MATHIAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATHIAS, Steven J. (Age 66) Steven J. Mathias, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice of Spokane, with his wife by his side on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Steve was born January 5, 1954 to Evelyn and Glen Mathias in Spokane. Steve married his Glover Junior High School sweetheart, Sue Ott June 10, 1972. They would have been married three months shy of 48 years. Steve loved spending time with his family. His boys were the pride of his life. They spent many years at their cabin on the Pend Oreille River. Also camping with friends and neighbors at Priest Lake. As the boys grew older, motocross racing became their passion. He enjoyed being involved in their racing and trips to compete at Washougal, which was always a highlight for the whole family, giving them a very strong bond. Steve also enjoyed taking their travel trailer out with his wife and camping with friends. In Steve's earlier years, he worked for Babyland Diaper Service for 24 years which was a huge bonus with two boys of his own. Later he went to work for Spokane Transit as a Coach Operator for close to 24 years until he retired due to his illness. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Peterson and Glen Mathias and his sister Debbie (Rob) of Baldwinsville, New York. Steve is survived by his wife Sue, two sons, Scott (Jenny), Shawn (Kelsey), two grandchildren, Taylee and Parker, sister Pam Turner of Athens, GA and nieces and nephews. Steve was a selfless, caring person, always putting his family first and caring for others. Our home will never be the same and forever leave a hole in our hearts. We love you so much. Special thanks to all involved with his care at Hospice. We couldn't have done it without your great care and compassion. Memorial Service will be held March 21st at 11:00am at Fairmount Memorial Park; Sunset Mausoleum Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley. Steve will be laid to rest at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

