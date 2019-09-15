Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven L. RAINER. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

RAINER, Steven L. Was born on July 23rd, 1944 in La Grande, Oregon to Paul and Elizabeth Rainer. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Spokane, WA where he and his three brothers became Shadle Park alumni. After high school he attended the University of Washington, Gonzaga, and eventually earned his bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University. Soon after graduating Eastern, he met and married his wife of 47 years, Susan Carter. Steve retired from the Division of Child Support in 2010 where he had worked for 19 years. During this time, he and Susan raised three children together and he loved supporting their individual endeavors. Those who knew him also knew he was quite the Zag fan. He looked forward to the new season every year and would watch each game two or three times just to make sure they won again. Steve passed away on September 9th, 2019, after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Scott. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Stacie Rainer, daughter Shawna (Jim) Murphy, and son Tim Rainer. He was known as Papa to his loving granddaughter and grandson Reagan and Ryan Murphy. Also, survived by brothers Jerry and Mark (Colleen) as well as numerous extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. GUESTBOOK:

