BELZMAN, Steven Louis An artist of joy and faith who looked for beauty in the world and found it at every turn, Steven Louis Belzman passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at Hospice House in Spokane surrounded by family and friends. He leaves a lasting legacy through his art, love and laughter. Steve was born July 1, 1939 in Los Angeles, Calif., graduated from Hawthorne High School and honed his talent in painting and woodblock printing at UC Berkeley and UCLA. He met his first wife, Beverly, at their synagogue near L.A. They traveled Europe before settling in Toledo, Ore. It was there they adopted their daughter Sara, inspiring Steve's SaRandipity Art Studio; produced "Patchwork," a book of Bev's poetry and Steve's illustrations; and gave birth to their son Josh. They lived briefly in Santa Rosa, Calif. before following artist friends to Spokane, where Steve continued his art and traveled the region as a salesman with Moland Greeting Card Co. A car accident took Bev's life in 1991 and severely injured Steve. Tragedy gave way to serendipity when Steve met Jacqueline in a widowers group. Their shared love of dance, travel, the arts, games and laughter led to an interfaith marriage in 1996. Steve helped found the Davenport Arts District, was an active member of Temple Beth Shalom and a master of one-liners, epic sneezes, errant golf shots and long pauses. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Hilpert-Belzman; brothers Robert and Rick Belzman; children Sara and Josh Belzman; stepchildren Scott and David Hilpert, Elizabeth Torkelson and Nancy Feller; grandchildren Joseph Hilpert and Jacob, Christina (Toole), Jonathan, Rebekah, Sarah and Timothy Torkelson; great-grandchildren Elijah and Emmanuel; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Theodore Belzman and Ann Goldman; first wife Beverly Galanda; and granddaughter Jessica Hilpert. A service was held July 12 at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to artist-run Avenue West Gallery or other organizations supporting the arts.

