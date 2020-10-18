DUNN, Steven M. (Age 59) Steven M. Dunn, of Spokane Washington, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2020, due to compli-cations of pneumonia. He was born July 27, 1961, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Patrick and Patricia Dunn of Frazee, Minnesota. At age 3, Steve and his family ventured west from Frazee to Billings, Montana where his dad drove truck for Garrett Freight. Steve graduated from Billings West High School in 1979 and worked as a union carpenter. At age 19, Steve and Kim moved to Spokane in 1980 where they made their home for over 40 years. They married in Assumption Catholic Church and had two children, Stephanie and Mitchell. Steve worked as a finish carpenter for Dean Knudsen Construction for 29 years. Dean and his wife, Sue Knudsen, became family to Steve and Kim after they set out on their own to the Pacific Northwest. Dean and Steve built some of north Spokane's most premiere homes, including one of Lake Coeur d'Alene's most exclusive log homes (8,000 s.f.) featured in the 2004 Inland Northwest Homes and Lifestyles magazine. Later, Steve attended Spokane Community College's respiratory therapy program and worked for Regency Rehabilitation in the Ventilator and Trach Unit. In 2012, Steve began working for Frontier Behavioral Health as a Mental Health Tech on the Stabilization Unit where he worked with patients suffering from mental illness. He also served as the CPR instructor for Frontier staff, many of whom he considered family. In 2017, Steve received an honorary award from Frontier for his outstanding work and dedication to his patients. In his younger years, Steve enjoyed dirt biking, hunting, snow skiing and later became certified in scuba diving, but his two favorite past times were boating and above all fishing. Steve was also a devoted, loving husband, and proud father. He regularly took his kids camping, boating, fishing and attended weekly soccer games, both as an onlooker and as a soccer coach (rain, snow or shine). He adored his five grandchildren and attended their soccer games as well. Steve was loved by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and always kept us smiling. He was tough as nails, but he was a kind and compassionate person. He will be greatly missed by many, especially his family and particularly Kim, Mitch and Steph who loved him dearly (until we see him again). Steve was preceded in death by his mother Pat (Nieland) Dunn, father Pat Dunn, and brother Tony (Kim) Dunn. He is survived by his siblings Matt (Chris), Jim (Connie) Dunn, Kim (Jim) Cunningham of Billings, MT and his sister Cheryl (Tim) Fisher of Mount Vernon, WA. He is also survived by his wife Kim, children Stephanie (Wayde) Badgley and Mitchell (Vanessa) Dunn, his Mother-in-law Jan Taylor and five grandchildren Liam, McKenna, Calder, Oliver and Otto. Family and friends are invited to a life celebration service in Spokane to be announced at a later date in the spring of 2021. An online guest book and pictures are located at Advantage Funeral Home at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
. Donations in memory of Steve can be made to Save Our Wild Salmon Coalition, https://saveourwildsalmon.salsalabs.org/supportsos/index.html
or the Union Gospel Mission of Spokane at https://www.uniongospelmission.org/fc20/donate/90
.