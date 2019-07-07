SANWICK, Dr. Steven M. February 8, 1942 - June 1, 2019 Steven M. Sanwick, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 1, 2019, in Spokane Washington. He is survived by his wife Sigrid of almost 54 years, children Jeff (Elena), Eric, Denise Kelly (Steve), sister Jennifer Sanwick and grandchildren Zachary and Olivia. He was born on February 8, 1942, son of Joseph and Ida Jo Sanwick, of Longview Washington. After graduating from RA Long High School in 1960, he attended college at the University of Washington where he would also graduate from medical school. He began his passion for Orthopedic surgery at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas where he completed his residency. In 1974, he and his family settled in Spokane Washington where he served as the orthopedic surgeon for Fairchild Air Force Base hospital. He later began his own private practice in the Spokane Valley with his partner and lifelong friend Harvey Dewitt. His final years as a surgeon were spent with Northwest Orthopedic Specialists. He experienced some of the most fulfilling moments of his career there where he shared a mutual admiration for patients, nurses, coworkers, and his colleagues. During his career, he was President and Regional Director of the Washington State Orthopedic Association, served on the AAOS Board of Counselors, and was the founding editor of Orthopedic INSIGHT magazine. One of the highlights of his career was participating with Orthopedics Overseas, taking a 3-month sabbatical to the country of Nepal where he volunteered his medical expertise at the government teaching hospital. While he was passionate about his work, he was equally passionate about surrounding himself with the great outdoors! More important, he loved sharing it with others. Whether it be hiking the trails of Glacier National Park, fishing in Alaska, hunting in South Dakota, boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene, and countless other ways, he found his solitude in nature. His family and friendships were always center stage to him throughout his life and considered them his greatest joy and accomplishment. He was a true Zags and Mariner fan. He will be truly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Manito Golf Club at 1:00 pm. Donations in his memory may be sent directly to The -Spokane (911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204) or Hospice of Spokane (121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202). To share condolences or memories, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please bring photos or written memories of Dr. Sanwick to share with the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019