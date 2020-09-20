1/1
Steven Matthew HOWARD
HOWARD, Steven Matthew January 7, 1962 - August 31, 2020 The "Wheel Man" danced his way to heaven and into the loving arms of both of his parents; Mother (Anna Barlow), Father (Dennis Howard), his step sister Cece, his canine companion (Angel) as well as a few of his dearest friends (Chip Willman, Doug Alton, Scott Bailey, and Mike Fuller). He left behind siblings (Jeff, Chuck, Chris and Cheri) three beautiful daughters (Tina (Jared Johnson), Katie (Josh Copher), and Sara Howard), as well as eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and friends that became Family throughout the years. Steve had a knack for the automotive industry, loved rebuilding classic cars and was a successful business owner for many years. Services will be held October 25th 1pm, at The Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center- 405 N. Williams St, Post Falls, ID.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
