MAUK-OLSEN Sue Ann December 23, 1953-February 10, 2020 Sue Mauk-Olsen passed away peacefully at home, after a courageous three-year battle fighting cancer. She loved Jesus and even as she reached the end of her battle, she rejoiced because she knew where her eternal home was. Sue loved life, Jesus, her husband, family and friends. Sue was born in Nebraska to Lonnie and Romona Sawyer and shortly thereafter became a lifelong resident of Spokane. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1972, attended WSU Pullman where she was a part of the Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated from EWU Nursing School in 1978. Nursing was her calling. She worked as an RN at Holy Family Hospital for 38 years, ranging from the surgical floor to the Family Maternity Center. She loved helping babies come into this world. Sue was married to Charles Mauk from 1976-2007. They had two children, Paul and Amy. Sue loved her active lifestyle. She started as a kid with family camping trips to Bead, Priest and Pend Oreille lakes. Water and snow skiing were favorites. She taught swimming for many years and participated in synchronized swimming with the Aqua Tartans. She played flute and was artistic. Sue loved to travel and see God's creation. In 2011, Sue met the love of her life and married Curt Olsen in 2013. They loved to have fun and travel together. Three vacations to Hawaii, countless trips to visit family and friends, weeklong lake stays at Elkins on Priest Lake with the family. They also spent a lot of time hiking with their dogs, camping, canoeing, playing with grandkids, and hosting family barbecues. Sue is survived by her husband Curt; mother Romona; sister Terri (husband Mark); brother David; son Paul (wife Rachel); daughter Amy (husband Kurt); bonus kids Kim, Kristi (husband Tim), and Curtis; grandchildren Skylar, Emmarie, Lily, Leah and Natalie; bonus grandchildren Kaylee, Amelia, Laurelei, Hailey and Trent. She was preceded in death by her father Lonnie. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 22nd at Shiloh Hills Fellowship, 207 E. Lincoln Rd., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Sue by a contribution in her name to Horizon Hospice.

