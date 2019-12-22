|
KRAFT, Sue Jane (Age 76) Sue Jane Kraft, age 76, of Spokane, Washington pas-sed away on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Sue was born on September 28th, 1943 in Billings Montana. She is preceded in death by her daughter Sandy, her father Charles Garton, her mother Anna Leithhead, her sister Linda and her brother David. She is survived by her two sons Bret and Brian; her two grandchildren Quintin and Quaid; and her sister Gayna Svee. In the spring, summer and fall Sue would spend her time outdoors. She loved cultivating her vegetable garden and manicuring her flower beds and lawn. Sue would give a large portion of the harvest to many appreciative neighbors, and make countless delicious home cooked meals for her family with the rest. Winters were spent baking, working on crafts and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed hand-crafting seasonal decorations of wood and cloth, and baking festive cookies and breads. Sue was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis in her early 50s. As the disease progressed, many of the activities she enjoyed most in life became a struggle to process and complete. Sue was resilient. She continued to work in her flower gardens, decorate, cook dinners, bake cookies and care for her friends and family well into her 70s. A memorial celebration of life service will be held in the spring at the Rosebud Cemetery (Fishtail/Absarokee, MT). Donations may be sent to the MS Society or the Hospice of Spokane Hospice House.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019