WHITE, Susan Elyn Our Beloved Susan Elyn (Watkins) White stepped into heaven on March 29, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 53 years, Jack C. White and three sons, Mark, Jeffery (Dawn) and Jason. Susan had four grandchildren, Alex, Ethan, Dillon and Payton. Susan was born to Zeke and Harriett Watkins on June 14, 1948 in Twisp, WA. Susan's brother Mike preceded her in death in 2002. Her family and friends will remember her as a very positive person who loved the Lord. She enjoyed crafts and made paper earrings. Susan loved riding in custom cars with her husband. All who knew her will miss her. Her radiant smile, her infectious laugh and her inner sweetness. Everything she wore needed to match, her earrings, and her shoes everything. We will miss her deeply but we know she is free of illness and living in heaven with our Lord. A Memorial service is planned later this summer at Fourth Memorial Church In Spokane.

