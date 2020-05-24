JACKOWICH, Susan Some obituaries are delayed because the writing and publishing make the loss more real - this is one of those. Susan Alene Jackowich (Edwards) left this body on April 9, 2020. In the new reality that is isolation and quarantine, good fortune and com-passionate health care workers ensured she died with with family by her side. Born August 7, 1951 in Spokane to John and LaVonne Edwards, she grew up in communities across Washington - an experience that made her capable of becoming friends with any and everyone. She was preceded in death by many amazing people, including her father and brother-in-law, whom she loved deeply. She was unique. A rebel. She went to Lewis & Clark but graduated from Continuation High School in 1969 as the only female ASB president in Spokane. Her life's goal, however, was simply to be a mom. In her words: "I knew the type of people I wanted to bring into the world and I set out to do that." She embraced motherhood fully and deeply but went on to work in the East Valley School District for many years, where her love of students and faculty was equal. She was curious. A lifelong learner who passed that intellectual curiosity to her children and grandchildren. She preached acceptance and acknowledgment of individuality. She saw beauty, awe and amazement in the little, the big, the mundane and the extraordinary. She loved. She wanted to be loved. She wanted others to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel treasured. She was complicated. She was vast yet diminutive, private and public. She was smiles and good smells and laughs and hugs. She was smart and naive and funny and eccentric. She told stories. The same stories. Embellished but factual and interesting stories. She touched so many but so few truly knew her. She loved history and she helped us treasure our legacy but remain open and hopeful about a better future. In the end, she was just a daughter, sister, partner, mom and grandma who was all things human: flawed, lovely, complex, kind, selfless and selfish, soft but tough, silly and so passionate. She reminded us to be better than what comes naturally, to withhold judgement and love more purely and more vulnerably. The wealth she leaves behind is counted in people - her family, children and grandchildren. She would have insisted all be listed so despite the extra cost per word (she'd laugh here), to honor her love and legacy: Susan is survived by her mother, LaVonne; partner Robert; only sibling Sally Akiyama; children Debbie (Dave) Stoicheff-Welker, Burke (Lucy) Jackowich, John Jackowich, Melonie Harper, Dawn Jackowich, Sasha (Nik) Weiler; grandchildren Sierra (Dom) Plumage, Sloan (Drew) Fischer, Isa Jackowich, Olivia Jackowich, Mateo and Ally Gippetti, Jacob and Gwen Harper, Finnley Lagers, John and Archie Weiler; great-grandchildren Ina and Adelina; niece JJ, nephew Jeff and her grand nieces and nephews Jake, Molly, Hailyn and Minka. She was cremated. We will celebrate her life later because, well, COVID. Her ashes will become fairy dust or angel glitter or beach sparkle or some other random shiny thing she'd like. In lieu of flowers or donations, just call or text someone and tell them you love them, think they are amazing or funny or beautiful or smart. Add lots of emojis cuz that is what Ma would do.



