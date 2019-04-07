Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Elizabeth (Newby) BARCELLOS. View Sign

BARCELLOS, Susan Elizabeth (Newby) (Age 75) Sue Barcellos was a loving matriarch, adventurer and life of the party. Born in Long Beach, California, Sue was nicknamed "Queenie" and lived up to this nickname completely, owning every room she entered like royalty. She moved to Spokane 10 years ago, embracing the community and making lifelong friends at Corbin Senior Center, where she was put in charge of get-togethers in fact, Sue was known as the "party coordinator." She also enjoyed movies, the theater and going on tours with the Corbin crew. But, most of all, Sue loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great- grandkids. She will be sorely missed by all. Sue is survived by her sisters, DiAnn Burns (Jack) and Georgia Smith; her children, John Barcellos (Jeneane), Chris Barcellos and Tina Galbraith (Mark); her grandchildren Bonnie Barcellos (Gabe), Johnny Barcellos (Iva), Gina Craig (Brendan), Melissa Barcellos (Tyler), Christopher Barcellos and Anthony Barcellos (Jessica); and her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Anthony and Ethan. We would like to say a special "thank you" to Renee McCarty for taking such good care of our mom. We are having a celebration of life for our mom at the Davenport in Spokane, WA, on April 13, from 12pm to 3pm in the Elizabethan Ballroom. Please join us in celebrating Sue's life.

