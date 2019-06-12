Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Florence ROSENAU. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Memorial service 11:00 AM Plymouth Congregational Church 1502 W. 8th Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENAU, Susan Florence Susan Florence Rosenau, loving wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother and friend passed into the arms of her Savior on June 8, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. She was 72 years old. Susan was born in Spokane, WA on February 8, 1947 to wonderful parents, Johnny Russell and Mary Jane Grube Evans. She was raised for a time in Clarkston, WA and then the family settled back in Spokane. Susan attended Shadle Park High School, graduating in 1965 where she was active in drama and worked at the Daisy Drive-In. She attended Spokane Falls Community College and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital as a Ward Secretary. She also worked for Senator Tom Foley during his campaign in 1966. She met her future husband, Arthur Paul Rosenau in 1967 and they were married at the Spokane County Court House on January 27, 1968. They celebrated 51 years of marriage during which time they had five children, Shelly, David, Wendy, Katie and Christian. Arthur and Susan bought, remodeled and sold many homes in Spokane over their marriage and Susan became a very proficient packer and unpacker. In 1980 Susan began her career in health care as a Nurses Aid and Private Duty Care Giver. She was a wonderful Nurse Aid and was loved by all those fortunate enough to have her care for them. She was a strong Christian with an unshakable faith in Jesus Christ. She and her best friend of 47 years, Barbara Proctor, travelled to Israel and Egypt five times during the late 80s and 1990s. Her heart was always in Israel. Camping, fishing and travelling were her passions. Susan is survived by her husband Arthur, sister Donna Lee Evans Hill, her daughter Shelly (Scott), of Lamoille, NV, her son David (Joelle), of Issaquah, WA, her daughter Wendy of Spokane, WA, her daughter Katie (Tom) of Hayden, ID, son Christian (Crystal) of Sandpoint, ID, and step-son Mark Quick (Lori) of Spokane, WA. She has 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Jane Evans, brother, John C. Evans, sister, Sharon Evans Cleghorn, sister Janel Renee Evans Magnuson and nephew, Russell Sigurd Evans. A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held Saturday, June 15th at 11:00am at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1502 W. 8th, Spokane, WA. All are welcome. Susan shared her many special gifts of love, kindness and generosity with everyone she met. She was never afraid to speak about her love for Jesus and prayed over her family daily. She is greatly missed. We will all be together again someday.

