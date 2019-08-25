Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan HAYWARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAYWARD, Susan "Sue" Susan "Sue" Hayward (Hooper) of Liberty Lake, WA. passed away unexpectedly August 16, 2019 of natural causes. Born September 22, 1952 in Spokane, WA., to Bud and Janet Hooper. Sue was in the graduating class of 1970 at East Valley High School. She then attended Eastern Washing- ton University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene. After college she worked as a Dental Hygienist for local Dentists for 39 years. She married her college sweetheart, John Hayward in 1974. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters. She loved her husband very much, and enjoyed family camping trips and boating at Priest Lake. In her later years Sue traveled to Hawaii with her husband many times, and was a fun loving Grandma. She had so much pride and love for her family. She is survived by her two daughters and five grandchildren: Mandy, Chris, Bailey, Keegan, and Piper Hansen of Maple Valley, WA: Angie, Patrick, Peyton and Parker Travis of Spokane Valley, WA. (Mother) Janet Hooper of Liberty Lake, WA: (sister) Patricia and Dave Jaeger of Yakima, WA. (Brother) Mike Hooper as well as several nieces and nephews and many loving friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her Husband John Hayward, (father) Bud Hooper, (nephew) Jordan Jaeger. There will be a small private ceremony to honor our loving Mother.

