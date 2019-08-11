Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan J. (Hastings) JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Susan J. (Hastings ) May 14, 1936 - July 25, 2019 Susan Jane Hastings was born to Harold and Freda Hastings as the seventh of nine children: Violet (Tootsie) Sylvester (dec.), Walter (Pete) Hastings (dec.), Dorothy Doggett, Marguerite McClain (dec.), Roy Hastings (dec.), Robert Hastings, Susan, Karen Girnus and Sharon Craft. The family was raised on a dairy farm in Valley, WA. Her father passed away when Sue was only 10, and when she was 14 she moved to Chewelah WA with her mother and the other younger children of the family. Susan attended Chewelah's Jenkins High School, and participated in many school activities she was a "yell queen" (cheerleader), a member of Pep club, the class secretary, and played the clarinet in the marching band. She earned her own spending money by working after school in a local grocery store, and went to Anchorage Alaska during summer breaks to work waitressing in her sister Marguerite's diner. During this period of her life she was introduced to snow skiing. It became a lifelong passion of hers, and she advanced to the "Black Diamond" skill level and was excited to go on ski trips with friends, always eager for the next big adventure on the slopes. After High School graduation, she moved to Spokane and followed several career paths. She graduated from flight attendant school with Northwest Airlines, but was forced to change careers immediately due to layoffs in the aviation industry. She next graduated from Dental Hygiene school and worked as a dental assistant for several years. She soon changed careers again, training as an X-ray Technician, the field she remained in for the rest of her working years. She lived and worked all round the country, including the Florida Keyes, Scottsdale AZ, and Las Vegas NV, before returning to her roots in the Spokane area. She traveled the world as well, and told many stories of her travels visiting the Pyramids, Paris, China, climbing Machu Pichu, and other exotic places. After moving back to Spokane, she reconnected with a boyfriend from her youth, Thomas Shaw Johnson (now deceased). They married in 2003 in Maui, Hawaii, and settled into a happy, retired life in Spokane WA. She kept active throughout her entire life, enjoying hiking, biking, skiing, and because Tom was an avid golfer, she also gave that game her best shot. Her many dog companions were an important part of her life - especially her last, and most beloved dog, TJ. Sue cared greatly about people, which shined through in her work ethic and her personal friendships. She especially loved children. Although she had none of her own, she made her many nieces and nephews feel very special by following the events of their lives closely and offering a helping hand whenever needed. She collected a large number of friends in her life's journey and remained connected to an amazing number of them throughout her entire life. She was a happy, pleasant person in life, which did not change when she began to suffer from dementia the last few years of her life. She is survived by her step children, Jennifer (and Todd) Nacke, Tina (and Greg) Jones; sisters Dorothy, Sharon, Karen, brother Robert; many nieces and nephews; her large collection of former co-workers, ski buddies, neighbors, and life long friends. According to Sue's wishes, no services will be held. Hopefully many who loved her will find this tribute online and share memories of the good times spent with Sue as a written memorial in honor of her life. Sue may also be honored by sending a gift to Hospice of Spokane.

