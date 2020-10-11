1/2
Susan J. KIRKEBY
KIRKEBY, Susan J. October 26, 1942 - October 2, 2020 "Flip a coin?" That's what I heard from my children as they were talking about me, "Who's going to write the obit and who's going to clean out the basement? I thought, since I'm still here, I'll write my own obituary and then they BOTH can clean out the basement! I was born to Donald and Katharine (Storaasli) Kirkeby on October 26, 1942, in Spokane, WA. At home waiting for me was my brother Donnie. In 1946 my brother Russell joined us. I grew up in Spokane, going to Grant Grade School and graduating from Lewis and Clark in 1960. I traveled and would work several jobs. In 1963 I would marry Bill Parker and have my daughter Tami. In 1967 I would marry Dan Smelcer and of that marriage came my son Todd. In 1986 I would marry Spencer Hampton, who would become my best friend after the divorce. I'm single. How I loved the working world. "Ma" Bell", as an Information Operator; Columbia Lighting, Switchboard Operator; Secretary at Morning Star Boys Ranch, and lastly, I worked at Fairmount Cemetery on Saturdays, as a lead in for funerals, and always on call. How I cherished this job. Of course, there are stories to go with each job and I've written a book on my life for my grandchildren. I belong to the Sons of Norway, Daughters of Norway, the Rotary, and the Lakeland Village Association. My mom taught me to bowl, golf, and play pool and have fun. It's been an incredible journey. How lucky did I get to have all the heartfelt friendships I have and all those that crossed my path. Thank you all for the laughter, for sharing your life with me and the love. To my precious ones: daughter Tami (Marc); son Todd (Lisa); grandchildren Nikk, Anna, Tayler, and great granddaughter Charlotte. I love you. I was preceded in death by my parents: Donald and Katharine, my brothers Donald and Russy and my precious granddaughter Kjrsten and my best friend Spencer Hampton. Please, no tears, just wonderful memories. And if you would like, I'm sure the chosen one would like some help in the basement! No flowers please, but if you would like to honor my memory, please make memorial contributions to the Women and Children's Kitchen or the Spokane Humane Society.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
