Susan J. KIRKEBY
1942 - 2020
KIRKEBY, Susan J. October 26, 1942 - October 2, 2020 "Flip a coin?" That's what I heard from my children as they were talking about me, "Who's going to write the obit and who's going to clean out the basement? I thought, since I'm still here, I'll write my own obituary and then they BOTH can clean out the basement! I was born to Donald and Katharine (Storaasli) Kirkeby on October 26, 1942, in Spokane, WA. At home waiting for me was my brother Donnie. In 1946 my brother Russell joined us. I grew up in Spokane, going to Grant Grade School and graduating from Lewis and Clark in 1960. I traveled and would work several jobs. In 1963 I would marry Bill Parker and have my daughter Tami. In 1967 I would marry Dan Smelcer and of that marriage came my son Todd. In 1986 I would marry Spencer Hampton, who would become my best friend after the divorce. I'm single. How I loved the working world. "Ma" Bell", as an Information Operator; Columbia Lighting, Switchboard Operator; Secretary at Morning Star Boys Ranch, and lastly, I worked at Fairmount Cemetery on Saturdays, as a lead in for funerals, and always on call. How I cherished this job. Of course, there are stories to go with each job and I've written a book on my life for my grandchildren. I belong to the Sons of Norway, Daughters of Norway, the Rotary, and the Lakeland Village Association. My mom taught me to bowl, golf, and play pool and have fun. It's been an incredible journey. How lucky did I get to have all the heartfelt friendships I have and all those that crossed my path. Thank you all for the laughter, for sharing your life with me and the love. To my precious ones: daughter Tami (Marc); son Todd (Lisa); grandchildren Nikk, Anna, Tayler, and great granddaughter Charlotte. I love you. I was preceded in death by my parents: Donald and Katharine, my brothers Donald and Russy and my precious granddaughter Kjrsten and my best friend Spencer Hampton. Please, no tears, just wonderful memories. And if you would like, I'm sure the chosen one would like some help in the basement! No flowers please, but if you would like to honor my memory, please make memorial contributions to the Women and Children's Kitchen or the Spokane Humane Society.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 11, 2020
I attended Lewis and Clark also and graduated in Sue's class of 1960. I met her and Ann White in my sophomore year at LC and what fun we had. No one was funnier than Sue and more friendly. RIP sweet Sue.

Linda McKay Heritage , Tucson Az.
Linda McKay Heritage
Classmate
October 11, 2020
My friend of 25 year has gone to the angels. I knew she was ill but her passing took me by surprise. As secretary at Morning Star Boy's Ranch for many years, she was always gracious in helping me with my projects. She was a mom to so many kids there and always had a supporting word for any boy who came to her desk. I will remember her fondly as long as I am alive. Br. Tony Cannon
Br. Tony Cannon
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Will always remember having fun at the Sons on pool night..Great memories. RIP Susan.
Margie Wyllie
October 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 7, 2020
My dear sweet cousin is gone, but in a far better place. Will miss our emails, catching up on what was going on in our lives, and sharing our mutual love of golf. I will always love and miss you. Perhaps some day Uncle Donald, Aunt Katharine, Susan, and myself will meet on the 1st tee in heaven for a round of golf. Rest in eternal peace. I love you.
Guy Gendreaux
