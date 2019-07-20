MINDER, Susan Jean It is with a heavy heart that I bring such sad news. Early Monday, July 15th, 2019, our Aunt Susan Jean Minder passed from this mortal plain to return to our Heavenly Father and be reunited with her family who have passed before her. Susan was born in Minnesota on November 9, 1940, but spent a majority of her life in California before moving to Washington. She had a passion for traveling, sports cars and spending time with her family whenever possible. She is preceded in death by her father Emile George Minder, mother Alberta Mary Minder and her brother Michael Temple Minder. She is survived by her dog Mikey, nephews Patrick Minder and Sean Minder and their families. A memorial service will be held in her honor this Saturday, July 20th at 2 pm. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4444 E. 43rd Ave., Spokane, WA. 99223. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 20, 2019