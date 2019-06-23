CLARK, Susan Lee Clark, Susan Lee born on December 9, 1952 in Spokane, WA; entered into rest on June 10, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital surrounded by the family she loved. Born to Robert and Margery Clark, Susan graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1970. Following high school, Susan studied at Spokane Community College receiving a Degree in nursing. Susan worked as a Registered Nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane Washington until her retirement. Susan volunteered at medical walk-in clinics, enjoyed running in the annual Lilac Bloomsday Run and loved listening to multiple Southern Gospel Singing Quartets. Susan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David (Cyndie) Clark of Nine Mile Falls, WA; and two nephews, Nathan and Evan Clark. She is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Turning Point Open Bible Church, 11911 N. Division St., Spokane, WA 99218. 509-467-5122. Guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019