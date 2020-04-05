Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Lorraine (Bolland) VAN ENGELEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN ENGELEN, Susan Lorraine (Bolland) Susan Lorraine Van Engelenan extraordinary woman of warmth, wit, and passionpassed to her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho, after several years of declining health and complications from a recent fall. Susan shared 44 years of marriage with her college sweetheart, best friend, and beloved husband, John, and the four children they brought into this worldTamara, Michael, Jennifer, and Kristenwere her greatest joy. She loved them, nurtured them, and challenged them, and her delight in watching their stories unfold was only matched by her delight in the 13 grandchildren that followed. Susan's desire over many years was to encourage the spiritual growth of her descendants, a desire that affirmed her commitment to Psalm 103, which states,"[T]he mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear Him, and His righteousness to children's children." She was born on June 18, 1951, in Tacoma, Washington, to Raymond and Lorraine (Brown) Bolland, parents who preceded her in death and of whom she often spoke with tenderness and longing. She reveled in family life with her brothers and sister, and her formative years fired her imagination for a home given to hospitality and rollicking good times. Susan graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1969, later attending the University of Idaho and Boise State University, where she met John. They wed on November 29, 1975, in Boise, and the years that followed were spent in Boise, as well as in Spokane, Washington; Topeka, Kansas; and Twin Falls, Idaho. Along with John, Susan created a lovely home for her family. She possessed an artistic eye that enabled her to craft an environment of elegance and comfort. Extended family and friends benefited from her "open arms" policy. Whether it was summer BBQs with a throng of kids at the backyard pool or an elaborate Christmas Eve dinner followed by attending church, Susan was at the heart of it. When her children were young, she undertook the demanding task of homeschooling them. As with other things in her life, she embraced it as an adventure, and years of foraging for good books, field trips, and exotic activities followed. Even a science experiment that went awry and set part of her kitchen on fire did not curb her enthusiasm. Susan cared deeply about endeavors that would further the good of children and inspire a society in which they were valued. For two years she served as president of the Spokane College Women's Association (SCWA), a group that hosted speakers addressing family issues. She also led an AWANA girls' group in her church in Spokane and co-chaired its Social Concerns Committee. Recognizing her own spiritual growth fostered her discernment about these cultural issues, she participated for many years in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Those who survive Susan and mourn her passing include her husband, John Van Engelen, and her children and their families: Rich and Tamara (Van Engelen) Cullen with children Mercedes, Charlotte, Nora, and Sylvia; Michael and Catherine Van Engelen with children Eleanor, Rosemary, Adrienne, Jane, and Richard; Timothy and Jennifer (Van Engelen) Traynor withchildren William and Amelia; and Chip and Kristen (Van Engelen) George with children North and Cosette. Her surviving siblings include her brothers and their wives: Charles and Sharon Bolland, Mark and Betsy Bolland, and Eric and Kathy Bolland, as well as her sister, Kristen (Bolland) Harris. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, Gary and Pam Van Engelen; sisters-in-law, Judy (Van Engelen) Pollow, Diane Van Engelen, and Debbie Van Engelen; and numerous extended family members, friends, and members of her current church, Twin Falls Reformed Church. Susan, a woman of warmth, wit, and passion, left the world a better place. In sharing exquisitely-decorated Christmas cookies as her mother had done years earlier, or in selecting thoughtful gifts for friends, she found gracious ways to warm hearts. In making a retort, stating an opinion, or jotting off a letter to the local paper, she exhibited her God-given wit, which was fueled by convictions she held sacred. Articulate and fearless, her aim was never to win arguments, but to change hearts. She relished what she once described as the "flash and rumble of a good thunderstorm," a display that characterizes the passion with which she lived her life. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren; blessed her friends in countless ways; and ultimately followed Jesus Christ into eternity. To those who love her, she will be mourned and missed the remainder of their days.

VAN ENGELEN, Susan Lorraine (Bolland) Susan Lorraine Van Engelenan extraordinary woman of warmth, wit, and passionpassed to her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho, after several years of declining health and complications from a recent fall. Susan shared 44 years of marriage with her college sweetheart, best friend, and beloved husband, John, and the four children they brought into this worldTamara, Michael, Jennifer, and Kristenwere her greatest joy. She loved them, nurtured them, and challenged them, and her delight in watching their stories unfold was only matched by her delight in the 13 grandchildren that followed. Susan's desire over many years was to encourage the spiritual growth of her descendants, a desire that affirmed her commitment to Psalm 103, which states,"[T]he mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear Him, and His righteousness to children's children." She was born on June 18, 1951, in Tacoma, Washington, to Raymond and Lorraine (Brown) Bolland, parents who preceded her in death and of whom she often spoke with tenderness and longing. She reveled in family life with her brothers and sister, and her formative years fired her imagination for a home given to hospitality and rollicking good times. Susan graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1969, later attending the University of Idaho and Boise State University, where she met John. They wed on November 29, 1975, in Boise, and the years that followed were spent in Boise, as well as in Spokane, Washington; Topeka, Kansas; and Twin Falls, Idaho. Along with John, Susan created a lovely home for her family. She possessed an artistic eye that enabled her to craft an environment of elegance and comfort. Extended family and friends benefited from her "open arms" policy. Whether it was summer BBQs with a throng of kids at the backyard pool or an elaborate Christmas Eve dinner followed by attending church, Susan was at the heart of it. When her children were young, she undertook the demanding task of homeschooling them. As with other things in her life, she embraced it as an adventure, and years of foraging for good books, field trips, and exotic activities followed. Even a science experiment that went awry and set part of her kitchen on fire did not curb her enthusiasm. Susan cared deeply about endeavors that would further the good of children and inspire a society in which they were valued. For two years she served as president of the Spokane College Women's Association (SCWA), a group that hosted speakers addressing family issues. She also led an AWANA girls' group in her church in Spokane and co-chaired its Social Concerns Committee. Recognizing her own spiritual growth fostered her discernment about these cultural issues, she participated for many years in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). Those who survive Susan and mourn her passing include her husband, John Van Engelen, and her children and their families: Rich and Tamara (Van Engelen) Cullen with children Mercedes, Charlotte, Nora, and Sylvia; Michael and Catherine Van Engelen with children Eleanor, Rosemary, Adrienne, Jane, and Richard; Timothy and Jennifer (Van Engelen) Traynor withchildren William and Amelia; and Chip and Kristen (Van Engelen) George with children North and Cosette. Her surviving siblings include her brothers and their wives: Charles and Sharon Bolland, Mark and Betsy Bolland, and Eric and Kathy Bolland, as well as her sister, Kristen (Bolland) Harris. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, Gary and Pam Van Engelen; sisters-in-law, Judy (Van Engelen) Pollow, Diane Van Engelen, and Debbie Van Engelen; and numerous extended family members, friends, and members of her current church, Twin Falls Reformed Church. Susan, a woman of warmth, wit, and passion, left the world a better place. In sharing exquisitely-decorated Christmas cookies as her mother had done years earlier, or in selecting thoughtful gifts for friends, she found gracious ways to warm hearts. In making a retort, stating an opinion, or jotting off a letter to the local paper, she exhibited her God-given wit, which was fueled by convictions she held sacred. Articulate and fearless, her aim was never to win arguments, but to change hearts. She relished what she once described as the "flash and rumble of a good thunderstorm," a display that characterizes the passion with which she lived her life. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren; blessed her friends in countless ways; and ultimately followed Jesus Christ into eternity. To those who love her, she will be mourned and missed the remainder of their days. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close